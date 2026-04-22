Cellebrite DI Ltd. $CLBT Shares Purchased by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT - Free Report) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,350,000 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.56% of Cellebrite DI worth $24,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cellebrite DI by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,560,196 shares of the company's stock valued at $103,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,644 shares during the period. Pertento Partners LLP grew its stake in Cellebrite DI by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 4,648,215 shares of the company's stock valued at $86,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,574 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,999,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Cellebrite DI by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,737,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cellebrite DI by 1,108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,629,299 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company's stock.

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Cellebrite DI Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of CLBT opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $20.53. The firm's fifty day moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.28.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Cellebrite DI had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $128.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $126.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLBT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cellebrite DI from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $22.50.

View Our Latest Report on Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Profile

Cellebrite DI is a global provider of digital intelligence and forensics solutions that enable law enforcement agencies, government bodies and enterprises to extract, analyze and act on data from mobile devices, cloud services and digital sources. The company's technology is designed to accelerate investigations, support evidence-based decision-making and enhance security operations by delivering actionable intelligence in a secure, scalable platform.

The company's flagship offerings include the Universal Forensic Extraction Device (UFED) series for data acquisition and decoding, Physical Analyzer for advanced data parsing and visualization, and Pathfinder for case-driven investigation workflows.

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