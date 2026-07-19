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Cellebrite DI Ltd. $CLBT Shares Purchased by Roubaix Capital LLC

Written by MarketBeat
July 19, 2026
Cellebrite DI logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Roubaix Capital LLC more than doubled its position in Cellebrite DI during the first quarter, buying an additional 157,536 shares and bringing its stake to 303,215 shares worth about $4.18 million.
  • Several other hedge funds also increased their holdings, and institutional investors now own 45.88% of the stock, indicating continued professional investor interest in CLBT.
  • Analysts remain broadly positive: the stock carries a Moderate Buy consensus with a $21.40 average price target, even as insiders including the CEO and CFO recently sold shares.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Cellebrite DI.

Roubaix Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT - Free Report) by 108.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,215 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 157,536 shares during the period. Cellebrite DI makes up 1.9% of Roubaix Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Cellebrite DI worth $4,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLBT. Voss Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 8,050,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $145,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,300 shares during the last quarter. Pertento Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 5,959,324 shares of the company's stock worth $107,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,109 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,603,237 shares of the company's stock worth $101,026,000 after purchasing an additional 43,041 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,057,018 shares of the company's stock worth $55,118,000 after purchasing an additional 427,719 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the third quarter worth $55,999,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cellebrite DI from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CLBT

Insider Transactions at Cellebrite DI

In other news, CFO David Barter sold 41,734 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $683,602.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 334,219 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,474,507.22. This represents a 11.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Hogan sold 103,188 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $1,626,242.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 590,777 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,310,645.52. This trade represents a 14.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 158,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,438 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cellebrite DI Price Performance

Cellebrite DI stock opened at $15.44 on Friday. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $19.98. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 55.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.43.

About Cellebrite DI

(Free Report)

Cellebrite DI is a global provider of digital intelligence and forensics solutions that enable law enforcement agencies, government bodies and enterprises to extract, analyze and act on data from mobile devices, cloud services and digital sources. The company's technology is designed to accelerate investigations, support evidence-based decision-making and enhance security operations by delivering actionable intelligence in a secure, scalable platform.

The company's flagship offerings include the Universal Forensic Extraction Device (UFED) series for data acquisition and decoding, Physical Analyzer for advanced data parsing and visualization, and Pathfinder for case-driven investigation workflows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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