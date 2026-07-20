Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH - Free Report) by 4,648.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,873 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 90,917 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Celsius were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,074,995 shares of the company's stock valued at $826,750,000 after buying an additional 802,743 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Celsius by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,565,409 shares of the company's stock worth $163,112,000 after acquiring an additional 277,424 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Celsius in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,803,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,321,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Celsius by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,470,088 shares of the company's stock worth $114,587,000 after acquiring an additional 426,623 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Price Performance

Celsius stock opened at $28.99 on Monday. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.47 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.42, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.84.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $782.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.08 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 5.85%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 137.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CELH. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Celsius from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Celsius from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Celsius from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $58.65.

Read Our Latest Report on CELH

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In other Celsius news, Director Hal Kravitz bought 8,400 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.73 per share, with a total value of $249,732.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 227,158 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,753,407.34. This represents a 3.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Fieldly bought 8,475 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.36 per share, with a total value of $248,826.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 937,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,526,174.40. This trade represents a 0.91% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc is an American beverage company known for its line of fitness and energy drinks formulated to support active lifestyles. The company's flagship product, the Celsius® brand, features beverages enhanced with ingredients such as green tea extract, guarana seed extract and essential vitamins, positioned as a functional alternative to traditional energy drinks. These products are designed to deliver a blend of ingredients that support metabolism and sustained energy without high sugar content or artificial preservatives.

In addition to its core carbonated drink portfolio, Celsius has expanded its offerings to include powder mixes and non-carbonated ready-to-drink variants, catering to consumer preferences around taste, convenience and nutritional needs.

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