Dodge & Cox reduced its position in Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX - Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,146,940 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 6,040,697 shares during the quarter. Dodge & Cox owned about 5.12% of Cemex worth $705,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Cemex by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 21,224,097 shares of the construction company's stock worth $201,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,012 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cemex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,923,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Cemex by 258.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 645,626 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $6,140,000 after buying an additional 465,643 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Cemex by 31.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,916,167 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $21,921,000 after buying an additional 462,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Cemex by 9.3% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,115,879 shares of the construction company's stock worth $35,646,000 after acquiring an additional 264,248 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CX. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Cemex from $13.25 to $13.75 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cemex from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cemex from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.70 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cemex from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Cemex from $14.50 to $13.80 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $13.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CX

Cemex Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of CX stock opened at $9.88 on Thursday. Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.44.

Cemex (NYSE:CX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Cemex had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Equities analysts expect that Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Cemex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0312 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. Cemex's payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cemex

In other Cemex news, Director Zambrano Lozano acquired 400,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.28 per share, for a total transaction of $6,925,824.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 10,000,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $172,800,000. The trade was a 4.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mauricio Doehner sold 927,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total transaction of $8,880,003.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 584,930 shares in the company, valued at $5,597,780.10. The trade was a 61.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cemex Profile

Cemex is a global building materials company headquartered in San Pedro Garza García, Mexico. Founded in Mexico in 1906, it has grown through expansion and acquisitions into an international supplier serving construction and infrastructure markets. The company produces and sells cement, ready-mix concrete and aggregates, including sand and gravel. It also provides related building-materials and construction solutions, along with services such as logistics and materials delivery. Cemex serves customers across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

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