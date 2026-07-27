Cencora, Inc. $COR Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,627 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 11,860 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in Cencora were worth $29,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Cencora by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 82 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In related news, Director Lauren M. Tyler acquired 550 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $270.23 per share, for a total transaction of $148,626.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,177,932.57. This represents a 14.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Cencora from $405.00 to $355.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Cencora from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cencora from $429.00 to $331.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cencora from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $367.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cencora

Cencora Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $309.67 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $284.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.29. The company has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.58. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.82 and a 1 year high of $377.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $78.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.09 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 135.20%. The company's revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.42 EPS. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.650-17.900 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 17.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Cencora's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.40%.

Cencora Profile

Cencora NYSE: COR is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company's core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

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