Cencora, Inc. $COR Shares Acquired by Diamant Asset Management Inc.

Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Free Report) by 31,314.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,150 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 291,220 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Cencora worth $91,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COR. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Cencora by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 82 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Cencora Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of COR stock opened at $286.97 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.82 and a fifty-two week high of $377.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $280.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $78.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.09 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 135.20% and a net margin of 0.78%.Cencora's quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.650-17.900 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 17.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Cencora's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lauren M. Tyler bought 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $270.23 per share, with a total value of $148,626.50. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 4,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,177,932.57. This trade represents a 14.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Cencora from $410.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $342.00 price target on Cencora in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Cencora from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cencora in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cencora currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $367.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on COR

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora NYSE: COR is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company's core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

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