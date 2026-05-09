Cencora, Inc. $COR Shares Purchased by Generali Asset Management SPA SGR

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR raised its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Free Report) by 72.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,003 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares during the quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR's holdings in Cencora were worth $7,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 518.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,995,118 shares of the company's stock worth $623,534,000 after buying an additional 1,672,762 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in Cencora by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 212,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,906 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Cencora by 528.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,475,859 shares of the company's stock valued at $461,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,186 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Cencora by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,081,732 shares of the company's stock valued at $624,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cencora by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,395,547 shares of the company's stock worth $7,311,810,000 after acquiring an additional 916,506 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Cencora Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of COR stock opened at $261.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.82 and a fifty-two week high of $377.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.26.

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($0.07). Cencora had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 135.20%. The business had revenue of $78.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.42 earnings per share. Cencora's revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.650-17.900 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Cencora's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

Key Cencora News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cencora this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cencora raised FY2026 EPS guidance to $17.65-$17.90 and resumed a $1 billion share repurchase program, signaling management confidence in earnings power and capital returns.

Cencora raised FY2026 EPS guidance to $17.65-$17.90 and resumed a $1 billion share repurchase program, signaling management confidence in earnings power and capital returns. Positive Sentiment: Several Wall Street firms still maintained bullish ratings after cutting price targets, including Citi and Baird, suggesting analysts continue to see upside despite the selloff.

Several Wall Street firms still maintained bullish ratings after cutting price targets, including Citi and Baird, suggesting analysts continue to see upside despite the selloff. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary around the stock emphasizes a “valuation debate” and whether the post-earnings decline was overdone, indicating investors are reassessing expectations rather than reacting to a new operational shock. Cencora NYSE Composite Reset Sparks Valuation Debate

Commentary around the stock emphasizes a “valuation debate” and whether the post-earnings decline was overdone, indicating investors are reassessing expectations rather than reacting to a new operational shock. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and media coverage is also centered on margin expansion versus growth, reflecting debate over whether Cencora is prioritizing profitability and buybacks over top-line momentum. Is Cencora (COR) Prioritizing Margin Expansion Over Growth With Its Raised EPS Outlook and Buybacks?

Analyst and media coverage is also centered on margin expansion versus growth, reflecting debate over whether Cencora is prioritizing profitability and buybacks over top-line momentum. Negative Sentiment: The main bearish driver is the earnings report, which missed EPS estimates and came with sales below analyst expectations, raising concerns about near-term growth momentum. Cencora NYSE: COR reports sales below analyst estimates in Q1 CY2026 earnings

The main bearish driver is the earnings report, which missed EPS estimates and came with sales below analyst expectations, raising concerns about near-term growth momentum. Negative Sentiment: A securities fraud investigation announcement could add overhang and legal-risk concerns, potentially worsening sentiment until more details are known. Securities Fraud Investigation Into Cencora, Inc. (COR) Announced

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Cencora in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $410.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $417.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Cencora in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $405.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $388.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on COR

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora NYSE: COR is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company's core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

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