Cencora, Inc. $COR Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,042,002 shares of the company's stock after selling 205,966 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.54% of Cencora worth $327,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Cencora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Cencora by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 82 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cencora during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $342.00 target price on Cencora in a report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore set a $360.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $410.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Cencora from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cencora from $405.00 to $355.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $367.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on COR

Cencora Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $309.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.82 and a 1 year high of $377.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $78.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.09 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 135.20%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.42 EPS. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.650-17.900 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 17.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Cencora's dividend payout ratio is currently 18.40%.

Cencora announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lauren M. Tyler acquired 550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $270.23 per share, with a total value of $148,626.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,177,932.57. This trade represents a 14.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora NYSE: COR is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company's core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

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