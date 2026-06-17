Cencora, Inc. $COR Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp reduced its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Free Report) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,112 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,696 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp's holdings in Cencora were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COR. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 4.5% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 7,032 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora in the second quarter valued at $595,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Cencora by 7.9% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 85,534 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,647,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Cencora by 94.1% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company's stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Cencora by 26.0% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 73,452 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,025,000 after buying an additional 15,154 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cencora Stock Down 0.1%

COR opened at $281.22 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $287.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.95. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $244.82 and a one year high of $377.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59.

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($0.07). Cencora had a return on equity of 135.20% and a net margin of 0.78%.The firm had revenue of $78.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.650-17.900 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 17.79 EPS for the current year.

Cencora declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Cencora's payout ratio is 18.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on COR. Barclays cut their price target on Cencora from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $342.00 price target on Cencora in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings cut Cencora from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cencora from $429.00 to $331.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Cencora from $410.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $374.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COR

About Cencora

Cencora NYSE: COR is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company's core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

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