CenterBook Partners LP Acquires 4,699 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 290.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,318 shares of the payment services company's stock after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP's holdings in American Express were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of American Express by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 165,438 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $61,204,000 after purchasing an additional 47,883 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 758 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladiem LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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American Express Stock Up 2.1%

AXP stock opened at $318.81 on Wednesday. American Express Company has a 1-year low of $286.15 and a 1-year high of $387.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $314.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The company's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's dividend payout ratio is 23.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Truist Financial dropped their price target on American Express from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $415.00 target price on American Express in a report on Friday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on American Express from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings downgraded American Express from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "sell" rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $359.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXP

American Express Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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