CenterBook Partners LP Boosts Stock Position in GE Aerospace $GE

CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 892.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,788 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 44,772 shares during the quarter. GE Aerospace makes up about 0.7% of CenterBook Partners LP's holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. CenterBook Partners LP's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $15,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the third quarter worth about $481,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 18.1% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 47,706 shares of the company's stock worth $14,354,000 after buying an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 76,867 shares of the company's stock worth $23,677,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Dara Capital US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $2,527,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,142 shares of the company's stock worth $6,204,000 after buying an additional 9,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $374.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $348.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

GE Aerospace Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE GE opened at $328.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.37. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $232.24 and a 52-week high of $348.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $298.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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