CenterBook Partners LP Buys 16,844 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 2,121.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,638 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 16,844 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP's holdings in Tesla were worth $7,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 18,449 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 22,344 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $10,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladiem LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock opened at $391.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 358.72, a PEG ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $281.85 and a 1-year high of $498.83. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $395.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.11.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

More Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,218 shares of company stock worth $20,609,455. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore upgraded Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Tesla from $538.00 to $522.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Friday. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $404.37.

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About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

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