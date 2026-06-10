CenterBook Partners LP Has $1.66 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

CenterBook Partners LP trimmed its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 82.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,177 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 14,482 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP's holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. YANKCOM Partnership grew its stake in S&P Global by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 259 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. LeConte Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 148 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $424.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $425.00 and a 200 day moving average of $460.22. The company has a market capitalization of $125.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $381.61 and a 12 month high of $579.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $500,002.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay bought 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,078,475. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on S&P Global from $599.00 to $489.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered S&P Global from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $585.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $546.39.

Read Our Latest Report on SPGI

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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