CenterBook Partners LP Increases Position in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,418 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP's holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $5,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BE. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,825,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,200 shares of the company's stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,985,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

BE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy to $251.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Bloom Energy to $335.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Bloom Energy to $242.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Bloom Energy to $254.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $217.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BE

Bloom Energy Stock Up 0.5%

BE stock opened at $265.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a PE ratio of -5,299.16 and a beta of 3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.03. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $234.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.33. Bloom Energy Corporation has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $322.83.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Aman Joshi sold 4,813 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.20, for a total value of $1,387,106.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 175,708 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,639,045.60. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,746 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $712,367.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 135,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,049,457.94. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 323,777 shares of company stock valued at $71,485,514 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Bloom Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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