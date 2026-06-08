CenterBook Partners LP Purchases 8,534 Shares of Royal Bank Of Canada $RY

CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY - Free Report) TSE: RY by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,378 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 8,534 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP's holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $11,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co now owns 2,190 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 1.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,425 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Royal Bank Of Canada Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $194.25 on Monday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $178.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.19. Royal Bank Of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $126.02 and a fifty-two week high of $195.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY - Get Free Report) TSE: RY last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.74 billion. Royal Bank Of Canada had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank Of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 27th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank Of Canada's previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Royal Bank Of Canada's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on RY shares. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. TD Securities restated a "buy" rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $162.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada NYSE: RY is a diversified financial services company and one of Canada's largest banks. Founded in 1864 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, the firm is now headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. It provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional clients through a network of branches, digital platforms and international offices.

RBC operates across several principal business segments including personal and commercial banking, wealth management, insurance, investor and treasury services, capital markets, and global asset management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY - Free Report) TSE: RY.

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