CenterPoint Energy, Inc. $CNP Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP - Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,381,128 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 719,803 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.62% of CenterPoint Energy worth $3,158,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNP. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 15.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,100 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 10,277 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.8% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 69,683 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 11.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,411 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 55,061 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 15,922 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 0.6%

CNP opened at $43.14 on Wednesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.54.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. CenterPoint Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.910 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. CenterPoint Energy's payout ratio is presently 56.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CNP. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "buy" rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho set a $44.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $44.15.

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CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc NYSE: CNP is a Houston-based regulated utility company that provides electric and natural gas delivery services and related infrastructure operations. The company's principal activities center on the transmission and distribution of electricity in the greater Houston metropolitan area and the distribution of natural gas to customers across several states in the Midwest and South. As a vertically integrated utility, CenterPoint focuses on the reliable delivery of energy through owned and operated networks of lines, pipelines and associated facilities.

CenterPoint's core businesses include regulated electric transmission and distribution services, regulated natural gas distribution, and the operation and maintenance of energy infrastructure.

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