CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 15,280 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 529,724 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 15,280 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.9% of CENTRAL TRUST Co's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $98,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 225.6% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 17,023 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 11,795 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 217,638 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $40,589,000 after purchasing an additional 48,407 shares during the period. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co now owns 375,000 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $69,937,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 44,354 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports said NVIDIA remains a primary beneficiary of the AI buildout, with strong demand for AI chips, hyperscaler spending, and supply constraints in advanced packaging supporting growth. Article Title

Multiple reports said NVIDIA remains a primary beneficiary of the AI buildout, with strong demand for AI chips, hyperscaler spending, and supply constraints in advanced packaging supporting growth. Positive Sentiment: Rothschild & Co Redburn raised its price target on NVIDIA to $300 from $280 and reiterated a buy rating, adding to the broader analyst optimism around the stock. Article Title

Rothschild & Co Redburn raised its price target on NVIDIA to $300 from $280 and reiterated a buy rating, adding to the broader analyst optimism around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Several commentary pieces highlighted NVIDIA’s record quarterly revenue, strong margins, and expanded buybacks/dividend, reinforcing the view that earnings momentum remains exceptional. Article Title

Several commentary pieces highlighted NVIDIA’s record quarterly revenue, strong margins, and expanded buybacks/dividend, reinforcing the view that earnings momentum remains exceptional. Positive Sentiment: Jensen Huang said AI has crossed a “critical threshold,” with tokens now profitable, and also emphasized China as an important market, which keeps the long-term AI revenue story intact. Article Title

Jensen Huang said AI has crossed a “critical threshold,” with tokens now profitable, and also emphasized China as an important market, which keeps the long-term AI revenue story intact. Neutral Sentiment: Some reports noted NVDA’s shares have been wobbly after earnings and that traders are watching whether the post-report consolidation turns into a deeper pullback. Article Title

Some reports noted NVDA’s shares have been wobbly after earnings and that traders are watching whether the post-report consolidation turns into a deeper pullback. Neutral Sentiment: There were also mixed signals from market chatter, with analysts and social media focusing on the stock’s huge AI leadership, while others pointed to valuation and cycle-risk concerns. Article Title

There were also mixed signals from market chatter, with analysts and social media focusing on the stock’s huge AI leadership, while others pointed to valuation and cycle-risk concerns. Negative Sentiment: Michael Burry publicly warned that NVIDIA stock could face a sharp decline, adding to bearish headlines around AI exuberance and a possible unwind in crowded momentum trades. Article Title

Michael Burry publicly warned that NVIDIA stock could face a sharp decline, adding to bearish headlines around AI exuberance and a possible unwind in crowded momentum trades. Negative Sentiment: Another cautionary piece argued that NVIDIA’s blockbuster quarter may hide a warning, reflecting investor concern that the stock’s expectations are now very high. Article Title

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $214.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.92 and a 12-month high of $236.54. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $197.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 0.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $38,501,729.76. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,192,227.28. This trade represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,362,796.97. The trade was a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citic Securities increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $218.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $303.96.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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