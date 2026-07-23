Century Aluminum Company $CENX is Impala Asset Management LLC's Largest Position

Impala Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX - Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 975,000 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 117,195 shares during the quarter. Century Aluminum makes up 26.7% of Impala Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Impala Asset Management LLC owned about 0.99% of Century Aluminum worth $57,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Century Aluminum alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CENX. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company's stock.

Century Aluminum Price Performance

NASDAQ CENX opened at $45.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.96. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $53.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.30. Century Aluminum Company has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $70.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CENX. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Century Aluminum from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Century Aluminum from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley Financial dropped their price objective on Century Aluminum from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CENX

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company is a primary aluminum producer that develops and operates smelters designed to supply low-carbon, high-purity aluminum products to a range of industrial and commercial markets. Established in 1995, the company has grown to become a significant North American aluminum producer with an expanding international footprint. Century Aluminum is headquartered in the United States and is focused on energy-efficient operations and cost management.

The company's core operations include three primary aluminum smelting facilities located in Hawesville, Kentucky; Mount Holly, South Carolina; and Grundartangi, Iceland.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Century Aluminum, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Century Aluminum wasn't on the list.

While Century Aluminum currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here