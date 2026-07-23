Go Pro
→ Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture (From Altimetry) (Ad)tc pixel

Century Aluminum Company $CENX is Impala Asset Management LLC's Largest Position

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Century Aluminum logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Impala Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX - Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 975,000 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 117,195 shares during the quarter. Century Aluminum makes up 26.7% of Impala Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Impala Asset Management LLC owned about 0.99% of Century Aluminum worth $57,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CENX. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company's stock.

Century Aluminum Price Performance

NASDAQ CENX opened at $45.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.96. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $53.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.30. Century Aluminum Company has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $70.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CENX. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Century Aluminum from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Century Aluminum from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley Financial dropped their price objective on Century Aluminum from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CENX

Century Aluminum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Century Aluminum Company is a primary aluminum producer that develops and operates smelters designed to supply low-carbon, high-purity aluminum products to a range of industrial and commercial markets. Established in 1995, the company has grown to become a significant North American aluminum producer with an expanding international footprint. Century Aluminum is headquartered in the United States and is focused on energy-efficient operations and cost management.

The company's core operations include three primary aluminum smelting facilities located in Hawesville, Kentucky; Mount Holly, South Carolina; and Grundartangi, Iceland.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Century Aluminum Right Now?

Before you consider Century Aluminum, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Century Aluminum wasn't on the list.

While Century Aluminum currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 Cover
The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026

Discover the 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 and secure reliable income in uncertain markets. Download the report now to identify top dividend payers and avoid common yield traps.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
tc pixel
What's the Best Way to Lower RMD Taxes?
What's the Best Way to Lower RMD Taxes?
From SmartAsset (Ad)
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
By Sam Quirke | July 17, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026

Recent Videos

Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines