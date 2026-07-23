Go Pro
→ CODE RED: AI Meltdown Imminent? (From Paradigm Press) (Ad)tc pixel

Century Aluminum Company $CENX Stock Holdings Lowered by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Century Aluminum logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Icon Advisers Inc. Co. reduced its Century Aluminum stake by 28.4% in the first quarter, selling 68,800 shares and leaving it with 173,200 shares worth about $10.2 million.
  • Other institutional investors were mixed: some, like Impala Asset Management and Allspring Global Investments, increased their positions, while hedge funds and institutions still own about 61.59% of the stock overall.
  • Century Aluminum’s shares were trading at $45.33, below recent analyst targets, and Wall Street’s view is mixed with an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lowered its position in shares of Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX - Free Report) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,200 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 68,800 shares during the period. Century Aluminum makes up approximately 2.3% of Icon Advisers Inc. Co.'s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. owned approximately 0.18% of Century Aluminum worth $10,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 975,000 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $57,223,000 after acquiring an additional 117,195 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,866 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 23.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 562,030 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,695,000 after purchasing an additional 106,154 shares during the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Price Performance

NASDAQ CENX opened at $45.33 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $53.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Century Aluminum Company has a 1-year low of $20.21 and a 1-year high of $70.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CENX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Century Aluminum from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered Century Aluminum from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Century Aluminum from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets set a $75.00 price target on shares of Century Aluminum and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, B. Riley Financial dropped their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $76.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CENX

About Century Aluminum

(Free Report)

Century Aluminum Company is a primary aluminum producer that develops and operates smelters designed to supply low-carbon, high-purity aluminum products to a range of industrial and commercial markets. Established in 1995, the company has grown to become a significant North American aluminum producer with an expanding international footprint. Century Aluminum is headquartered in the United States and is focused on energy-efficient operations and cost management.

The company's core operations include three primary aluminum smelting facilities located in Hawesville, Kentucky; Mount Holly, South Carolina; and Grundartangi, Iceland.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Century Aluminum Right Now?

Before you consider Century Aluminum, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Century Aluminum wasn't on the list.

While Century Aluminum currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own - Summer 2026 Cover
10 Best Stocks to Own - Summer 2026

Enter your email address and we’ll send you MarketBeat’s list of ten stocks set to soar in Summer 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and what's happening in Iran. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
tc pixel
America Is Following in Greece's Footsteps
America Is Following in Greece's Footsteps
From Decentralized Masters (Ad)
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
By Sam Quirke | July 17, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026

Recent Videos

Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines