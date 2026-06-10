Cerity Partners LLC Buys 1,448,806 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 83.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,187,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,448,806 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Pfizer worth $79,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pfizer

Pfizer Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of PFE stock opened at $25.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $146.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.11 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $26.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.31.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. Pfizer's payout ratio is presently 131.30%.

Pfizer News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: The FDA approved an expanded indication for HYMPAVZI, broadening use to more hemophilia A/B patients and children, which could increase future sales. Article Title

The FDA approved an expanded indication for HYMPAVZI, broadening use to more hemophilia A/B patients and children, which could increase future sales. Positive Sentiment: Pfizer’s obesity pipeline remains in focus after phase 2b data showed about 16% weight loss, reinforcing optimism that the company may build a meaningful next-generation growth franchise. Article Title

Pfizer’s obesity pipeline remains in focus after phase 2b data showed about 16% weight loss, reinforcing optimism that the company may build a meaningful next-generation growth franchise. Neutral Sentiment: BMO Capital kept its Buy rating on Pfizer, adding support for the stock but not changing the core story by itself. Article Title

BMO Capital kept its rating on Pfizer, adding support for the stock but not changing the core story by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple articles highlighted Pfizer’s obesity strategy and its effort to find new growth after the COVID windfall faded, which is encouraging but still early-stage. Article Title

Multiple articles highlighted Pfizer’s obesity strategy and its effort to find new growth after the COVID windfall faded, which is encouraging but still early-stage. Negative Sentiment: Broader commentary on patent cliffs and rising competition in obesity drugs underscores the pressure Pfizer faces to replace lost revenue and prove its pipeline can deliver. Article Title

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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