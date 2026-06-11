Cerity Partners LLC Buys 23,530 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,973 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 23,530 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.29% of Medpace worth $45,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 65.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,410 shares of the company's stock valued at $518,170,000 after purchasing an additional 404,226 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Medpace by 205.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,150 shares of the company's stock worth $161,523,000 after acquiring an additional 211,411 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Medpace by 158.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 299,472 shares of the company's stock worth $168,198,000 after acquiring an additional 183,645 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth about $102,156,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Medpace by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 347,049 shares of the company's stock worth $194,920,000 after acquiring an additional 166,654 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Stock Performance

Medpace stock opened at $465.73 on Thursday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $294.07 and a fifty-two week high of $628.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $456.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $505.72.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.54. Medpace had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 120.89%. The business had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $697.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.680-17.500 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MEDP shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Medpace from $555.00 to $539.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen raised shares of Medpace from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $462.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Medpace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Medpace from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medpace from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $467.08.

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Insider Activity

In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 16,349 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $7,357,050.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 20,343 shares in the company, valued at $9,154,350. The trade was a 44.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jesse J. Geiger sold 31,707 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.30, for a total transaction of $14,436,197.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,500. The trade was a 67.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

Further Reading

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