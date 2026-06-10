Cerity Partners LLC Buys 5,117 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,261 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of S&P Global worth $104,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $2,398,991,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,037,912 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,587,910,000 after buying an additional 922,433 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 353.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 488,185 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $255,121,000 after buying an additional 380,603 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth $180,503,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 766,043 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $372,841,000 after buying an additional 339,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPGI. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $490.00 to $485.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of S&P Global from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $556.00 to $557.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $546.39.

View Our Latest Analysis on S&P Global

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $424.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $125.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $381.61 and a 12-month high of $579.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $425.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $460.22.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Catherine R. Clay bought 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,078,475. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 1,152 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,002.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought a total of 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

See Also

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