Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,698 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 9,272 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Lockheed Martin worth $69,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 1,735 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 484 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $650.00 to $575.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $740.00 to $700.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $653.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $571.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $770.00 to $680.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $620.68.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $529.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $122.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.10. The business's fifty day moving average is $552.24 and its 200 day moving average is $561.54. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $410.11 and a twelve month high of $692.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.79 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.Lockheed Martin's revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.28 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.83%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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