Cerity Partners LLC Has $37.52 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. $CME

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME - Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,389 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 10,062 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC's holdings in CME Group were worth $37,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 121,707 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1,325.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 21,918 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $992,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 287,876 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $79,344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of CME Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $340.00 to $316.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $305.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CME

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 35,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.51, for a total transaction of $10,447,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 55,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,606,111.30. This trade represents a 38.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 3,291 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.37, for a total transaction of $1,097,120.67. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 7,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,397,597.04. This trade represents a 31.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,044 shares of company stock worth $13,297,507. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about CME Group

Here are the key news stories impacting CME Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: CME Group launched Nasdaq CME Crypto Index futures , a regulated cash-settled product tied to a benchmark of major cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Solana, XRP and others. The new offering could attract more trading volume from investors seeking broad crypto exposure and hedging tools. Article Title

CME Group launched , a regulated cash-settled product tied to a benchmark of major cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Solana, XRP and others. The new offering could attract more trading volume from investors seeking broad crypto exposure and hedging tools. Positive Sentiment: CME Group and Morningstar announced an exclusive multi-year licensing agreement to launch derivatives based on Morningstar equity index benchmarks, opening a new product line tied to indexes that underpin more than $3 trillion in linked assets. Article Title

CME Group and Morningstar announced an to launch derivatives based on Morningstar equity index benchmarks, opening a new product line tied to indexes that underpin more than $3 trillion in linked assets. Positive Sentiment: Shareholders maintained CME’s Class B governance structure and rejected a bid to end those director election rights, removing a potential governance overhang and preserving the company’s current control framework. Article Title

Shareholders and rejected a bid to end those director election rights, removing a potential governance overhang and preserving the company’s current control framework. Neutral Sentiment: CME also announced its second-quarter 2026 earnings release date for July 22, which is mainly a scheduling update but keeps attention on upcoming results. Article Title

CME also announced its for July 22, which is mainly a scheduling update but keeps attention on upcoming results. Neutral Sentiment: Reports about short interest and options activity suggest traders are watching CME closely, but those items do not yet point to a clear fundamental catalyst. Article Title

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $263.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.21. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $286.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.56 and a fifty-two week high of $329.16.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 63.19% and a return on equity of 15.42%. CME Group's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. CME Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.37%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world's largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company's core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

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