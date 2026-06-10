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The Biggest Opportunity From SpaceX’s IPO May Surprise You

Jeffrey Neal Johnson
Written by Jeffrey Neal Johnson | Reviewed by Clare Titus
June 10, 2026

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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Redwire (RDW)
1.8037 of 5 stars		$15.29-2.9%N/AN/AModerate Buy$15.44
Rocket Lab (RKLB)
2.5686 of 5 stars		$107.21-0.9%N/AN/AModerate Buy$98.88
Procure Space ETF (UFO)N/A$53.03-0.2%0.30%18.98Hold$53.03
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