Cerity Partners LLC Has $91.57 Million Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 534,938 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 17,412 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $91,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,035,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 36,274 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 13,878 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 115.2% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 22,198 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 11,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,974,214 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $17,537,447,000 after purchasing an additional 364,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Key Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $327.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $409.14 billion, a PE ratio of 61.73, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $277.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.81. Lam Research Corporation has a 52-week low of $87.75 and a 52-week high of $349.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's payout ratio is currently 19.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. New Street Research raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $306.52.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LRCX

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $4,635,893.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 66,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,872,153.06. The trade was a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 31,839 shares of company stock valued at $8,561,667 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Further Reading

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