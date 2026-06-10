Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cigna Group $CI

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 157.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,668 shares of the health services provider's stock after buying an additional 143,568 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Cigna Group worth $64,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,019,790,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Cigna Group by 13,333.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,165,408 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $900,912,000 after buying an additional 3,141,844 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Cigna Group by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,179,301 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $916,434,000 after buying an additional 1,855,897 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Cigna Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,805,083 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $3,249,113,000 after buying an additional 903,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Cigna Group by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,136,311 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $615,781,000 after buying an additional 753,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company's stock.

Get Cigna Group alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna Group

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total value of $59,113,915.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,054,560.34. This trade represents a 85.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of Cigna Group stock opened at $294.77 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $280.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.57. Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $239.51 and a 52 week high of $338.89. The company has a market capitalization of $77.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 2.26%.The company had revenue of $68.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $66.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.74 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 30.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Cigna Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Robert W. Baird set a $337.00 target price on Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cigna Group from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cigna Group from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cigna Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $338.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CI

About Cigna Group

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cigna Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cigna Group wasn't on the list.

While Cigna Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here