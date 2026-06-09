Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,773 shares of the retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Costco Wholesale worth $349,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Hurley Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 120.0% in the third quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 33 shares of the retailer's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,060.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,125.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $977.00 to $1,011.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,060.41.

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Trending Headlines about Costco Wholesale

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Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $974.75 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $1,006.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $964.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.28 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.88. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 1-year low of $844.06 and a 1-year high of $1,096.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $70.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $70.12 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 3.01%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Costco Wholesale's payout ratio is 29.58%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

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