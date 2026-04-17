Certara, Inc. $CERT Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT - Free Report) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 853,541 shares of the company's stock after selling 494,117 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.54% of Certara worth $7,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of Certara by 9.7% in the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 11,920 shares of the company's stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Certara by 66.7% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,881 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Certara by 50.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,491 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Certara by 11.1% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the company's stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Certara by 2.9% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,628 shares of the company's stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CERT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Certara from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Certara in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Certara from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. Craig Hallum downgraded Certara from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Certara from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $10.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Certara

Certara Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $6.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.75. The company has a market capitalization of $944.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -616.00 and a beta of 1.62. Certara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $103.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $103.23 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 0.38%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Certara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.480 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Certara Company Profile

Certara is a biosimulation software and services company that partners with pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device developers to accelerate drug discovery, development and regulatory approval. The company's platform integrates quantitative pharmacology, real-world evidence, artificial intelligence and machine learning to model and simulate drug behavior across a range of therapeutic areas and patient populations. By applying these mechanistic and data-driven approaches, Certara helps its clients predict clinical outcomes, optimize dosing strategies and streamline decision-making throughout the product lifecycle.

The company's offerings are divided into software tools and consulting services.

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