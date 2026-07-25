Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 16,155 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,854 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 16,155 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $55,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,960 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.0% during the first quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Severin Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Severin Investments LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.9%

Texas Instruments stock opened at $279.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $152.73 and a 12-month high of $334.03. The firm's fifty day moving average is $301.06 and its 200 day moving average is $247.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.11% and a return on equity of 35.77%. The business's revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.230-2.570 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is presently 86.45%.

Texas Instruments News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt Securities raised its price target to $350 and kept a buy rating, while JPMorgan, TD Cowen, and KeyCorp also reiterated bullish views and lifted targets, suggesting analysts see further upside after the earnings beat. Article

Rosenblatt Securities raised its price target to $350 and kept a buy rating, while JPMorgan, TD Cowen, and KeyCorp also reiterated bullish views and lifted targets, suggesting analysts see further upside after the earnings beat. Positive Sentiment: Texas Instruments reported Q2 earnings of $2.14 per share on revenue of $5.46 billion, both above estimates, with revenue up 22.8% year over year and management issuing stronger forward guidance tied to industrial, data center, and automotive demand.

Texas Instruments reported Q2 earnings of $2.14 per share on revenue of $5.46 billion, both above estimates, with revenue up 22.8% year over year and management issuing stronger forward guidance tied to industrial, data center, and automotive demand. Positive Sentiment: Commentary highlighted improving inventory levels, broad demand recovery, and strong free cash flow, all of which support the long-term investment case for TXN.

Commentary highlighted improving inventory levels, broad demand recovery, and strong free cash flow, all of which support the long-term investment case for TXN. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles framed TXN as a strong growth, wide-moat, or undervalued stock, reinforcing a constructive but largely unchanged fundamental outlook.

Several articles framed TXN as a strong growth, wide-moat, or undervalued stock, reinforcing a constructive but largely unchanged fundamental outlook. Negative Sentiment: The broader semiconductor group has pulled back as investors rotate out of AI chip winners, unwind leveraged trades, and take profits after a powerful run, pressuring TXN along with the rest of the sector.

The broader semiconductor group has pulled back as investors rotate out of AI chip winners, unwind leveraged trades, and take profits after a powerful run, pressuring TXN along with the rest of the sector. Negative Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat and raised outlook, the stock sold off after the report, suggesting expectations were already very high and leaving little room for short-term disappointment.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $308.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TXN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 28,080 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.34, for a total value of $7,871,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 53,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,084,815.06. This trade represents a 34.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $5,606,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 204,339 shares in the company, valued at $57,280,308.48. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,143 shares of company stock valued at $56,959,010. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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