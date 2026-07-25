Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 36,211 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 546,677 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 36,211 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.06% of United Parcel Service worth $53,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Signature Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 195.6% during the 1st quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC An ESL Co bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $1,434,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 37.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,631,133 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $357,231,000 after buying an additional 988,442 shares during the period. Millennium Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,545 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, CacheTech Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 4,974 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company's stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $114.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $122.41. The business's 50 day moving average is $108.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.62. The company has a market capitalization of $97.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. United Parcel Service's revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio is 106.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Weiss Ratings raised United Parcel Service from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Stephens upgraded United Parcel Service to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an "in-line" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $111.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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