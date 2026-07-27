Cetera Investment Advisers Has $29.49 Million Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,168 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 13,874 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $29,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maseco LLP boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 211 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 260 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 747.1% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

JCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. HSBC upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $127.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $152.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JCI

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $143.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. The stock's fifty day moving average is $141.84 and its 200 day moving average is $136.12. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $102.09 and a 52 week high of $151.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Johnson Controls International's payout ratio is currently 28.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $263,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 26,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,832,633. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $12,521,180.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 57,059 shares in the company, valued at $8,044,748.41. This trade represents a 60.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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