Cetera Investment Advisers Has $49.84 Million Stock Position in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,677 shares of the medical technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 21,777 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in Stryker were worth $49,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Stryker by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,700 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 77,831 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total transaction of $1,394,417.28. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,247,298.34. This represents a 30.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.45, for a total transaction of $992,075.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,170.65. The trade was a 95.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 323,264 shares of company stock worth $100,659,489 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partners dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $410.00 to $407.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $454.00 to $418.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research set a $371.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $369.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $385.00 target price on Stryker in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $392.52.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Stryker

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $330.69 on Friday. Stryker Corporation has a 52-week low of $281.00 and a 52-week high of $404.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $126.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.77.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.38). Stryker had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Stryker's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.74%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

See Also

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