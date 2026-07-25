Cetera Investment Advisers Has $50.74 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 383,870 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 16,812 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in Prologis were worth $50,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SouthState Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Prologis by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company's stock.

More Prologis News

Here are the key news stories impacting Prologis this week:

Positive Sentiment: Segro’s board said it would recommend Prologis’s final $18.7 billion takeover bid, a sign the deal is gaining traction and could expand Prologis’s portfolio and long-term growth prospects. Article Title

Segro’s board said it would recommend Prologis’s final $18.7 billion takeover bid, a sign the deal is gaining traction and could expand Prologis’s portfolio and long-term growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank raised its price target on Prologis to $150 from $146, while Truist boosted its target to $162, reflecting improved analyst confidence in the stock’s valuation. Article Title

Scotiabank raised its price target on Prologis to $150 from $146, while Truist boosted its target to $162, reflecting improved analyst confidence in the stock’s valuation. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted Prologis as potentially undervalued after its earnings beat and raised guidance, reinforcing optimism around earnings momentum and fundamentals. Article Title

Recent commentary highlighted Prologis as potentially undervalued after its earnings beat and raised guidance, reinforcing optimism around earnings momentum and fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Additional articles noted renewed investor attention on logistics and data-center themes, but these were more thematic than company-specific and did not include new financial results or formal guidance changes. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Timothy D. Arndt sold 3,597 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $539,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Prologis from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Prologis from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Prologis from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $153.81.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PLD

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $147.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.55. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.41 and a 52-week high of $153.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.32.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. Prologis had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Prologis's payout ratio is currently 95.32%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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