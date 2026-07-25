Cetera Investment Advisers Has $58.32 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 620,584 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 84,413 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $58,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 380.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 19,195 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 16,053 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth approximately $552,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.7% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Charles Schwab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $228,312.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 177,508 shares in the company, valued at $16,082,224.80. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $200,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,738 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,373,937.38. This represents a 12.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,520 shares of company stock valued at $622,392. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $119.76.

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Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:SCHW opened at $101.92 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52 week low of $83.96 and a 52 week high of $107.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $177.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.77.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.90 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 38.79%.The business's revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Charles Schwab's payout ratio is 23.27%.

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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