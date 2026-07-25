Cetera Investment Advisers Has $59.45 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC - Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,133 shares of the aerospace company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.06% of Northrop Grumman worth $59,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,740,721 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $7,835,097,000 after acquiring an additional 209,135 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,434,041 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,958,151,000 after purchasing an additional 970,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,149,478 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,793,478,000 after purchasing an additional 17,948 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,125,139 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,781,986,000 after purchasing an additional 128,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,666,517 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $950,265,000 after purchasing an additional 62,817 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Northrop Grumman

Here are the key news stories impacting Northrop Grumman this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, June 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $745.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $635.00 to $600.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $655.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOC

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $542.09 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $535.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $622.09. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $479.02 and a fifty-two week high of $774.00. The company has a market capitalization of $76.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.15 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.600-29.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.47 per share. This represents a $9.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman's previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. Northrop Grumman's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.39%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation NYSE: NOC is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company's portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company's work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

Further Reading

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