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Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Holdings in American Express Company $AXP

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
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Key Points

  • Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in American Express by 4.8% in the first quarter, bringing its holdings to 221,092 shares valued at about $66.9 million.
  • American Express continues to attract institutional interest, with hedge funds and other investors owning 84.33% of the stock and several firms recently boosting their positions.
  • Wall Street sentiment has improved, with multiple analysts raising ratings or price targets and the stock carrying a consensus “Moderate Buy” target of $374.11.
  • Interested in American Express? Here are five stocks we like better.

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 221,092 shares of the payment services company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in American Express were worth $66,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in American Express by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth about $428,000. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 4.2% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC boosted their price target on American Express from $312.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Express from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on American Express from $322.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Express from a "positive" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $374.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXP

More American Express News

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $325.86 on Friday. American Express Company has a 52 week low of $288.34 and a 52 week high of $387.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $222.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $332.50 and a 200-day moving average of $330.33.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.12. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.08 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 17.67 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. American Express's dividend payout ratio is 23.71%.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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