Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 6,190 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,381 shares of the railroad operator's stock after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in Union Pacific were worth $53,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SWAN Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2,575.0% during the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Union Pacific

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Union Pacific reported better-than-expected Q2 results, with adjusted EPS of $3.41 and revenue of $6.86 billion, both ahead of Wall Street estimates, reinforcing confidence in operating momentum and pricing power.

Union Pacific reported better-than-expected Q2 results, with adjusted EPS of $3.41 and revenue of $6.86 billion, both ahead of Wall Street estimates, reinforcing confidence in operating momentum and pricing power. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive after the earnings beat, with Citigroup, JPMorgan, Benchmark, and Bank of America all raising price targets, suggesting expectations for further upside in the stock.

Analysts turned more constructive after the earnings beat, with Citigroup, JPMorgan, Benchmark, and Bank of America all raising price targets, suggesting expectations for further upside in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Union Pacific and Canadian National reached a binding access agreement tied to the proposed Norfolk Southern merger, easing competition concerns and improving the odds of regulatory approval while also giving UNP better Chicago routing efficiency and expanded corridor access. Article Title

Union Pacific and Canadian National reached a binding access agreement tied to the proposed Norfolk Southern merger, easing competition concerns and improving the odds of regulatory approval while also giving UNP better Chicago routing efficiency and expanded corridor access. Neutral Sentiment: The broader news flow also highlighted that the merger and access agreement may reshape North American rail traffic patterns, but the deal still depends on Surface Transportation Board approval and final closing.

The broader news flow also highlighted that the merger and access agreement may reshape North American rail traffic patterns, but the deal still depends on Surface Transportation Board approval and final closing. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles noted Union Pacific’s record freight revenue and improved efficiency, which supports the bullish case but is already partly reflected in the recent rally.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $305.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $294.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $319.16.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNP

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total transaction of $789,504.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,353,447.52. This represents a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $307.54 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $275.12 and its 200 day moving average is $258.32. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $210.84 and a 52 week high of $315.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $182.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 28.85%.The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Union Pacific's payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

Further Reading

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