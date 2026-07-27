Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 7,711 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,162 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 7,711 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in S&P Global were worth $31,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,694,790 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $893,511,000 after acquiring an additional 88,526 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, CEO Martina Cheung purchased 2,322 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,830,813.74. This trade represents a 9.22% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 1,152 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $434.03 per share, with a total value of $500,002.56. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $500,002.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore dropped their target price on S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $539.00 to $490.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $533.59.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on S&P Global

S&P Global Trading Down 0.0%

SPGI opened at $426.19 on Monday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $423.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $441.46. The firm has a market cap of $126.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $381.61 and a twelve month high of $579.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 18.37 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio is 24.56%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider S&P Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and S&P Global wasn't on the list.

While S&P Global currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here