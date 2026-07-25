Cetera Investment Advisers Trims Position in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,284 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 16,336 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in Corning were worth $48,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $1,983,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 5,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,070.92. The trade was a 66.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total transaction of $4,124,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 25,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,301.10. This trade represents a 43.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 160,655 shares of company stock valued at $30,692,560 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of Corning stock opened at $146.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.89 and a 1 year high of $271.78. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $188.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.14. The firm has a market cap of $126.14 billion, a PE ratio of 70.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 11.09%.The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Corning's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLW. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Corning from $223.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Corning from $149.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Corning from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $194.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GLW

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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