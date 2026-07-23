CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF Shares Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF - Free Report) by 2,924.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,788 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 239,595 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of CF Industries worth $32,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CF Industries alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in CF Industries by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 493 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. WPG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 552 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on CF Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CF Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their target price on CF Industries from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $116.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CF Industries

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE CF opened at $127.45 on Thursday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.42 and a 1-year high of $141.96. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This is a positive change from CF Industries's previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CF Industries's dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CF Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CF Industries wasn't on the list.

While CF Industries currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here