CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF Shares Sold by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC lessened its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF - Free Report) by 61.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,865 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 9,428 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC's holdings in CF Industries were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 3.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,500 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in CF Industries by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,870 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 14,703 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,558 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 790 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CF. Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on CF Industries from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on CF Industries from $103.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on CF Industries from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded CF Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $116.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CF Industries

CF Industries Stock Down 1.2%

CF stock opened at $125.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.42 and a twelve month high of $141.96. The company's 50 day moving average is $114.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.94. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.40.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from CF Industries's previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. CF Industries's payout ratio is 17.97%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

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