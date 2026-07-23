CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF Stock Position Lessened by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF - Free Report) by 43.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,211 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 165,494 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.14% of CF Industries worth $27,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CF. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in CF Industries by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,170,171 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $90,501,000 after purchasing an additional 248,020 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $4,166,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $11,556,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded CF Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Barclays raised their target price on CF Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $116.62.

View Our Latest Report on CF

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $127.45 on Thursday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $75.42 and a one year high of $141.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.17 and a 200-day moving average of $110.51. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.54.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from CF Industries's previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. CF Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.97%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

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