State Street Corp reduced its position in CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON - Free Report) by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,233,885 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,641,295 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.62% of CG Oncology worth $229,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in CG Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,902,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CG Oncology by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 476,917 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,809,000 after purchasing an additional 19,939 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CG Oncology by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 248,725 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,597,000 after purchasing an additional 81,296 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CG Oncology by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 835,342 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,217,000 after purchasing an additional 65,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CG Oncology by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 22,186 shares of the company's stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. 26.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on CGON shares. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CG Oncology from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CG Oncology from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut CG Oncology from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised CG Oncology from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $102.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CG Oncology

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Leonard E. Post sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $92,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Arthur Kuan bought 30,000 shares of CG Oncology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.88 per share, with a total value of $2,366,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 228,916 shares in the company, valued at $18,056,894.08. This trade represents a 15.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $227,040. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company's stock.

CG Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of CGON stock opened at $89.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.32 and a beta of 0.35. CG Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $93.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.95.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. CG Oncology had a negative net margin of 3,851.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.58%. On average, research analysts predict that CG Oncology, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CG Oncology Profile

CG Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for bladder cancer. Based in Irvine, California, the company's research and development centers on therapies delivered directly into the bladder. Its lead investigational product, cretostimogene grenadenorepvec (formerly CG0070), is an oncolytic immunotherapy being studied for non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer, including disease that has not responded to Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) treatment. The therapy is designed to target cancer cells and stimulate an immune response.

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