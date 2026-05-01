C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW - Free Report) by 82.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,309 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 180,918 shares during the period. Comerica Bank's holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $5,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth $27,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 110.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company's stock.

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C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 2.5%

CHRW opened at $181.81 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $175.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $86.58 and a one year high of $203.34.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 3.70%.C.H. Robinson Worldwide's quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Raymond James Financial set a $210.00 price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group set a $160.00 target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $190.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, CEO David P. Bozeman acquired 1,223 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $163.34 per share, with a total value of $199,764.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 190,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,132,604. The trade was a 0.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 6,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $1,281,878.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 52,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,487,931.30. The trade was a 10.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,422 shares of company stock valued at $400,801 and have sold 17,796 shares valued at $3,555,415. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting C.H. Robinson Worldwide this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $215 and kept an "overweight" rating — the largest upside among recent broker notes, supporting bullish sentiment. Wells Fargo Price Target Raise

Wells Fargo raised its price target to $215 and kept an "overweight" rating — the largest upside among recent broker notes, supporting bullish sentiment. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its target to $196 and maintained an "overweight" call, reinforcing institutional confidence in CHRW's outlook. JPMorgan Price Target Raise

JPMorgan raised its target to $196 and maintained an "overweight" call, reinforcing institutional confidence in CHRW's outlook. Positive Sentiment: CHRW beat Q1 EPS estimates ($1.35 vs. ~$1.24 consensus) and showed year-over-year EPS growth, a concrete positive for earnings momentum. Earnings Beat

CHRW beat Q1 EPS estimates ($1.35 vs. ~$1.24 consensus) and showed year-over-year EPS growth, a concrete positive for earnings momentum. Neutral Sentiment: TD Cowen nudged its target to $196 but kept a "hold" rating — a more cautious take that tempers the bullish analyst moves. TD Cowen Note

TD Cowen nudged its target to $196 but kept a "hold" rating — a more cautious take that tempers the bullish analyst moves. Neutral Sentiment: Company materials — press release, slide deck and earnings-call transcript — are available for deeper review of margins, ROE and segment commentary. These provide transparency but no major new guidance. Business Wire Q1 Release

Company materials — press release, slide deck and earnings-call transcript — are available for deeper review of margins, ROE and segment commentary. These provide transparency but no major new guidance. Negative Sentiment: Zacks and other coverage note revenue fell ~0.9% YoY and that ocean volumes/pricing and truckload mix weighed on top-line growth — key reasons investors may be selling into the print. Revenue & Volume Weakness

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

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