Charles Lim Capital Ltd Has $95.68 Million Stock Position in Sea Limited Sponsored ADR $SE

Charles Lim Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Free Report) by 172.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares during the quarter. SEA accounts for 26.0% of Charles Lim Capital Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Charles Lim Capital Ltd owned 0.13% of SEA worth $95,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,886,441 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $515,894,000 after acquiring an additional 521,782 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,791,660 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $228,549,000 after acquiring an additional 350,840 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 543,203 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $86,880,000 after acquiring an additional 27,964 shares in the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth $26,282,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 7.0% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 144,300 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $25,791,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, COO Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $825,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 120,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,901,200. This trade represents a 7.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $65,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,832. This represents a 40.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,703,252 shares of company stock worth $149,856,169. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their target price on SEA from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research upgraded SEA from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on SEA from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $155.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEA

SEA Trading Down 3.4%

SEA stock opened at $82.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.57. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $77.05 and a one year high of $199.30. The company's fifty day moving average price is $87.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.60.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 6.41%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SEA

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Free Report).

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