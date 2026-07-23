Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL - Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,682 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.14% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $11,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 49.8% during the first quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.9% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 23.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,134 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on CRL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $250.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $192.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $220.75.

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Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of CRL opened at $218.44 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $195.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.04. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.26 and a 12-month high of $237.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.10. Charles River Laboratories International had a negative net margin of 4.59% and a positive return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $995.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $977.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Charles River Laboratories International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.800-11.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director James C. Foster sold 75,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $16,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,596 shares in the company, valued at $7,109,100. This represents a 70.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is a leading provider of research models and preclinical and clinical support services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company's core offerings include discovery, safety assessment, toxicology, and pathology services, as well as supply of laboratory animals and related diagnostics. Services extend across in vivo and in vitro testing, biologics testing, and support for advanced therapies, helping clients accelerate drug development from early discovery through regulatory submission.

Founded in 1947 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Charles River has grown through strategic investments and acquisitions to establish a broad portfolio of capabilities.

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