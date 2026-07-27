Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL Shares Bought by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL - Free Report) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,435 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.08% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $6,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,696,150 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $537,828,000 after buying an additional 1,446,972 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $176,478,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 9,938.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 691,474 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $137,935,000 after acquiring an additional 684,586 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,491.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 613,604 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $96,005,000 after acquiring an additional 575,039 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,765,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $226.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.40. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $198.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.36. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.26 and a 1-year high of $238.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.10. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 4.59%.The business had revenue of $995.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles River Laboratories International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.800-11.300 EPS. Analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director James C. Foster sold 75,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $16,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,596 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,109,100. This trade represents a 70.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. CLSA lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $250.00 target price on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $220.75.

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Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is a leading provider of research models and preclinical and clinical support services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company's core offerings include discovery, safety assessment, toxicology, and pathology services, as well as supply of laboratory animals and related diagnostics. Services extend across in vivo and in vitro testing, biologics testing, and support for advanced therapies, helping clients accelerate drug development from early discovery through regulatory submission.

Founded in 1947 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Charles River has grown through strategic investments and acquisitions to establish a broad portfolio of capabilities.

Further Reading

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