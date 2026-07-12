Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL Stake Increased by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL - Free Report) by 159.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,430 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 53,149 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned 0.18% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $14,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Tema Etfs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Sfam LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 10,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 220 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 98.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. Weiss Ratings raised Charles River Laboratories International from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price objective on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, May 8th. CLSA raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane set a $250.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $218.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRL

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James C. Foster sold 75,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $16,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,596 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,109,100. This represents a 70.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE CRL traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $233.79. 873,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of -62.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company's fifty day moving average is $187.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.87. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.26 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.10. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 4.59%.The firm had revenue of $995.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Charles River Laboratories International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.800-11.300 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is a leading provider of research models and preclinical and clinical support services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company's core offerings include discovery, safety assessment, toxicology, and pathology services, as well as supply of laboratory animals and related diagnostics. Services extend across in vivo and in vitro testing, biologics testing, and support for advanced therapies, helping clients accelerate drug development from early discovery through regulatory submission.

Founded in 1947 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Charles River has grown through strategic investments and acquisitions to establish a broad portfolio of capabilities.

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