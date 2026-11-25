State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL - Free Report) by 405.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,030 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 167,659 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.44% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $61,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 281.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,226,815 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $4,197,053,000 after acquiring an additional 10,498,247 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 483.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 792,576 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $233,818,000 after acquiring an additional 656,777 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,943.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 626,401 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $184,795,000 after acquiring an additional 595,750 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 773,315 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $133,397,000 after buying an additional 492,301 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 457.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 436,055 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $128,641,000 after acquiring an additional 357,817 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon Parisotto sold 2,156 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.41, for a total value of $742,547.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,578.87. The trade was a 30.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director James C. Foster sold 24,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $8,414,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,596 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,058,600. This trade represents a 43.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 27,179 shares of company stock worth $9,459,828 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of CRL opened at $336.84 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.20 and a 52-week high of $379.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 370.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm's fifty day moving average is $318.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.64.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $982.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.36 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $388.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $357.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $264.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $311.67.

View Our Latest Report on Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International is a contract research organization that supports pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, as well as academic and government researchers, in developing medicines and advancing scientific research. Its services span the drug development process, from early discovery and preclinical research to manufacturing support. The company's offerings include research models and related services, drug discovery and safety assessment, and manufacturing solutions. These may include laboratory animal models, laboratory testing, bioanalysis, and support for the production of products used in the development of pharmaceuticals and biologics.

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